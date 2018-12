Image caption

The Telegraph also believes Theresa May is facing her 'moment of reckoning' as it reports that former Northern Ireland and environment secretary Owen Paterson has become the latest Tory MP to submit a letter calling for a vote of no confidence in the prime minister. Writing in the paper, Mr Paterson - a Leave supporter - calls Mrs May "a blockage" to Brexit. The paper carries an image of terror police on the streets of Strasbourg following a shooting by a gunman at the city's Christmas market on Tuesday night.