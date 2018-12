Image caption

'May scrapes home' declares the Times. With a winning majority of just 83 MPs - "far less than No 10 hoped for" - the paper quoted Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg calling for her resignation. Another Brexiteer told the paper he would vote against the government in a vote of no confidence if May attempted to push her current EU deal through Parliament. Meanwhile Cabinet ministers on both sides are reporting to be urging the PM to bring her deal back before the Commons before Christmas - despite expecting her to lose heavily.