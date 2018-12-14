Newspaper headlines: May's 'last-ditch bid' as EU 'turns deaf ear'

By BBC News Staff
  • 14 December 2018
Image caption Friday's papers continue to focus on Brexit again and Theresa May's attempt to save her deal. "No Christmas present for May from EU", is the i's headline. It says European leaders will hold back key Brexit concessions until January.
Image caption The Daily Express says Mrs May made a "passionate pitch" to EU leaders during her visit to Brussels for crunch talks. The papers says she warned them to "hold nothing in reserve" to end the stalemate over Brexit.
Image caption The Guardian says the PM has pleaded with EU leaders in a "last-ditch bid" to save her Brexit deal. It reports that Theresa May has asked for a 12-month limit on the unpopular Irish backstop.
Image caption But the Daily Telegraph says EU leaders have refused to grant Mrs May's pleas. "EU turns deaf ear to May as her Brexit promises unravel", is the paper's headline. It reports the PM was told by French president Emmanuel Macron that there was no room for a "legal agreement" to time-limit the backstop.
Image caption "Tories face lasting split over Brexit, MPs warn," says the Times. The paper quotes senior Tories as saying their party is facing an irrevocable split over Brexit. Some Brexiteer factions were said to be threatening to go "on strike" until there was a change of leader, the paper reports.
Image caption The Metro says the number of rough sleepers has increased by 120%, with 24,000 people in the UK homeless this Christmas. Charity Crisis has accused ministers of doing too little to provide homeless people with welfare help and accommodation.
Image caption The Grand Tour presenters and ex-Top Gear stars Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are to stop studio car shows after 17 years, the Sun says. The paper reports that Clarkson choked up while filming the latest series of the Grand Tour, saying: "It's the end of an era."
Image caption The Daily Mail warns of a "council tax bombshell", saying millions of families are facing council tax rises of more than £100 in April. The paper reports that ministers announced they would allow town halls to increase the levy by 3%.
Image caption The Daily Mirror says Tory MPs have been criticised for posing at foodbank collection points.
Image caption And finally, with a promise of "no boring Brexit stories in this paper", the Daily Stars says baby Jesus is being replaced in hundreds of schools by a variety of characters. It says space monkeys and flamingos are among those woven into the Christmas story.

