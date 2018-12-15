Newspaper headlines: May and Juncker clash and 'Brexit charge' for Brits

By BBC News Staff
  • 15 December 2018
Image caption The picture of the clash between Theresa May and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker is used on a number of Saturday's front pages. "May threatens to crash Brexit deal after summit showdown," is the headline on the FT Weekend, which says the PM had a "frank confrontation" with the EU in Brussels.
Image caption "Why the hell do we bother?" says the Daily Express. It says the "bust-up in Brussels" shows the EU's "disdain for Britain's Brexit wishes". The paper says Mr Juncker was accused of showing "disrespect" to Britain after the "furious" bust-up with Mrs May.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Mrs May had a "public war of words" with Mr Juncker after criticism that "left a cloud" over the Brussels summit. "I've been very clear: don't call me nebulous," is the paper's headline.
Image caption "Angry and bruised, May returns empty-handed," says the Guardian. It reports that the PM's failure to achieve "any kind of breakthrough" leaves her "brutally exposed". EU officials tell the paper that plans to work over Christmas to get a legal guarantee on the temporary nature of the backstop have hit a brick wall.
Image caption A majority of the cabinet view Mrs May's Brexit deal as dead, says the Times. It reports that other options - including a second referendum - are being discussed. The paper says it comes after the PM faced "fresh humiliation" in Brussels. Like many of the front pages, the Times features a picture of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their family at their Norfolk home - revealed as their Christmas card photo.
Image caption The Sun reports that Brits will have to pay £6 to visit Europe after Brexit. It says the pass will last for three years.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports that sales on the High Street are expected to continue beyond Christmas and it is feared some big chains could run out of cash. Some stores have slashed prices by 80%, the paper says, calling them "panic sales" in its headline.
Image caption The Daily Mirror reports that a 36-year-old woman has been sentenced to four years in jail after admitting fraud by false representation. The paper reports that Jasmin Mistry fleeced her husband and family out of £250,000 by lying about having terminal brain cancer.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning