Newspaper headlines: Gatwick drone probe and Lord Ashdown death

By BBC News Staff
  • 22 December 2018
Image caption A photo of Lord Paddy Ashdown, the former Liberal Democrat leader who died on Saturday evening, makes the front of the Times. The paper's main story is on its interview with Security Minister Ben Wallace, who warns that terror group al-Qaeda is "resurgent" and looking to launch attacks against airliners and airports. Intelligence suggests that the group - which was behind the 9/11 attacks - is developing ways to bring down passenger planes, he says.
Image caption A picture of Lord Ashdown also appears on the front of the Observer. But the paper leads with a politics story about Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, after he said he would continue to pursue Brexit if his party won a snap general election in 2019. The paper says Mr Corbyn is facing "a storm of criticism" from Remainers, adding there were the "first signs of a serious internal revolt from party members on the left".
Image caption Meanwhile, the Sunday People leads with what it calls a "miracle breakthrough" - asthma pills which can also prevent miscarriages. The doctor who has led the latest research believes the common asthma drug aminophylline - which costs £13 a bottle - could save 60,000 unborn children in the UK every year, the paper adds.
Image caption The Star's main story focuses on pop legend George Michael, ahead of the second anniversary of his death on Christmas Day. According to the newspaper, the Wham! star's grave still has no headstone leaving some fans "outraged" and demanding someone fixes the "disgraceful" situation.
Image caption Many newspapers lead with the latest on the multiple sightings of a drone at Gatwick Airport, following the news that two people from Crawley are being questioned by police. The Telegraph quotes a Whitehall source who says they are "concerned" about potential "copycat" attacks. The paper says government ministers are "scrambling" to protect other UK airports and on Monday, ministers will meet to discuss the threat.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday is one of several papers who have named and pictured the two people who are reportedly in custody in connection with the drone sightings.
Image caption According to the Mirror, the pair include a window fitter and his wife.
Image caption The Sunday Express also leads with the couple who are reportedly being questioned.

