The Times also describes the investigation into the Gatwick Airport drone as a "farce". The paper says police are relying on nearly 70 public sightings of the drone - but one detective said there was "always a possibility there may not have been any genuine drone activity in the first place". Sources at the Department for Transport told the paper they were "bemused" at the comments. A former military intelligence officer said the situation was serious as "the perpetrators are still out there".