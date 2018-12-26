Newspaper headlines: Kate and Meghan display 'peace and goodwill'

  • 26 December 2018
Image caption The Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex - otherwise known as Kate and Meghan - feature on many Boxing Day front pages, with the Daily Mirror declaring that the royals enjoyed a "happy sis-mas" despite rumours of a fallout.
Image caption "The feuding duchesses smiled and walked side-by-side as the royals went to church at Sandringham," according to the Sun, which says they had been ordered to declare a "Christmas truce" by the Queen.
Image caption The Daily Mail pictures the royals smiling at each other, saying they were a picture of "peace and goodwill". The paper's lead story says a shake-up of 999 response times has left heart attack and stroke victims waiting more than an hour for emergency services. "Just what does it take to get an ambulance?" the paper wonders.
Image caption It is the police service which comes in for scrutiny on the front page of the Guardian. It reports freedom of information request results revealing that almost 450 people have claimed they were sexually harassed by male officers in the past six years. That figure, it points out, only takes into account the 28 forces of 43 in England and Wales to have responded.
Image caption The plight of the UK's High Street shops, amid reports of weak trading, makes the i's front page. The paper says towns across the country will be invited to bid for a share of a £675m fund to "build modern, vibrant communities".
Image caption But the Daily Star has good news for flagging retailers. It says British consumers will spend £5bn "to finish the year on a high". Pubs and bookmakers will be among the biggest beneficiaries on Boxing Day, it seems. "Thirsty Brits will sink a staggering 15 million pints and bet a whopping £100m on sport today," the paper says.
Image caption Such heavy Boxing Day boozing might not win approval from health officials. However, they find themselves in the firing line of the Daily Express, which describes the "rise of nanny state fatcats" as it reports that hundreds of bosses of taxpayer-funded bodies are "paid more than £100,000 a year to lecture people on diet and exercise".
Image caption Health advisers also make the front page of the Daily Telegraph, which reports that Public Health England has drawn up plans to see calorie limits imposed on thousands of foods sold in supermarkets and restaurants, to help tackle obesity. The suggested limit of 544 calories per convenience meal would be "far below many of those sold today", the paper points out.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Times reports that more than a billion plastic "bags for life" are handed out annually by supermarkets, "undermining their claims to be reducing waste by cutting down on single-use bags". The paper points out: "Many customers treat the bags as single-use carriers, discarding them and buying new ones on their next shopping trip."