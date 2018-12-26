Newspaper headlines: 'Sickening betrayal' over NHS parking fees

By BBC News Staff
  • 26 December 2018
Image caption Figures showing that 43% of NHS trusts in England raised parking fees at their sites during 2017/18 provoke ire on Thursday's front pages. "What a sickening betrayal," says the Daily Mail, which reports that some sites are charging staff, patients and families as much as £4 an hour.
Image caption "It makes you sick," is the Daily Mirror's verdict. The paper, which marks a year since it launched a campaign to scrap what it calls a "tax on the sick", quotes Conservative MP Robert Halfon saying: "Charges cause misery for millions of NHS users."
Image caption Another story making several papers is Environment Secretary Michael Gove's plan to double the levy on plastic carrier bags in England to 10p. The i quotes Mr Gove saying: "We want to do even more to protect our precious planet."
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reports that parents will be told not to wrap their children's sandwiches in cling film, under plans to make all schools plastic-free within three years. Education Secretary Damian Hinds is urging headteachers to opt for sustainable alternatives to plastic straws, bottles and food packaging, the paper says.
Image caption The Financial Times runs the rule over retailers' performances in the Boxing Day sales, and suggests there is "little cheer" for the High Street after a "mostly lacklustre" start to sales season. Data from across the UK showed a decline in the number of consumers visiting shops, it says.
Image caption Perhaps the Daily Express has hit upon a contributory factor to the poor retail figures. It reports that three million Britons are "swamped by debts". It says: "Experts say the real problem is growing numbers of hard-working people falling behind on paying household bills such as utilities, rent and council tax".
Image caption While many people are struggling, the Daily Star reports that plenty of others are eyeing up sunshine breaks. "Brits are in for some of the cheapest holidays ever as desperate travel firms slash the costs of packages and flights," it says.
Image caption The Times leads on comments from the Defence Secretary that he has "very deep concerns" about Chinese company Huawei providing technology to upgrade Britain's internet services to superfast 5G. "He indicated that a full review of security risks would be needed as he accused Beijing of acting 'sometimes in a malign way'," the paper says.
Image caption The Guardian reports that parents are abandoning efforts to maintain contact with their children, as cuts to legal aid have inflicted "disarray" on family courts. An inability to access funding for legal representation has led to the courts being "swamped" with lay litigants, the paper says.
Image caption Finally, the Sun says prisoners at Swaleside prison in Kent are being allowed to stroke pygmy goats in NHS-funded therapy sessions. "You've goat to be kidding," reads its headline.