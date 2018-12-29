Newspaper headlines: Honours for a 60s icon and 'ordinary heroes'

By BBC News Staff
  • 29 December 2018
Image caption People who have been recognised in the New Year Honours feature on most of the front pages. The i weekend focuses on the "ordinary people who are Britain's heroes" who have been recognised, giving over its front page to a list of 29 such people.
Image caption The Daily Express leads on the same theme, saying that the Queen's honours include 43 members of the emergency services who helped save lives during the 2017 terror attacks.
Image caption Sixties supermodel Twiggy is pictured prominently in many of the newspapers after she was made a dame. The Daily Mirror quotes her as saying "it's wonderful" although she had found it difficult keeping the news a secret.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports that the home secretary declared a major incident over the surge in migrants attempting to cross the Channel. The paper focuses on Sajid Javid taking personal control of borders although it points out he is still on holiday in South Africa.
Image caption The migrant crisis is also the lead in the Daily Telegraph, which says the home secretary has resisted calls for more navy patrol boats to be deployed in the Channel.
Image caption "Councils pay for rough sleepers to leave town" is the headline in the Guardian. An investigation by the paper claims to have found that local authorities have given thousands of homeless people one-way tickets to leave their areas in the past four years - including flights abroad.
Image caption The Times reports that the number of people over 50 seeking treatment for drug abuse has quadrupled in the past decade. It says admissions for treatment for cannabis, cocaine and heroin misuse have soared.
Image caption The Financial Times says HMV became the latest retailer to join the High Street casualty list after falling victim to what it labels a "Christmas slump".
Image caption The Sun leads with a story about Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard and his brother - it says the pair were "kicked and punched in the face" in a nightclub in Cheshire.
Image caption And 'Corrie Roy in new year tragedy' is the headline in the Daily Star, which claims cafe owner Roy Cropper will be "in agony" over a shock death.