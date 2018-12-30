Newspaper headlines: Javid under pressure and AJ shows his bruises

By BBC News Staff
Image caption The rise in the number of migrants attempting to cross the Channel continues to make the front pages. Home Secretary Sajid Javid, newly returned from holiday, has written an article in the Daily Telegraph explaining that there are "no easy answers" to the problem.
Image caption The Times says that senior Conservatives have accused the home secretary of not doing enough to tackle the issue.
Image caption The same story leads the i, with the headline "Tory enemies circle Javid". A sub-headline says Mr Javid is trying to minimise any damage to his Conservative leadership credentials.
Image caption The Financial Times reports that US banks are preparing to move thousands of staff based in London to other major financial centres around Europe after Brexit. It says four big US banks have warned staff that commuting from London to European cities is "not a long-term option".
Image caption Thousands of NHS operations were cancelled last year because of a lack of beds, staff or equipment, according to the Daily Mirror which has made a freedom of information inquiry to collate the latest figures.
Image caption The NHS also features on the front of the Guardian. The paper says GPs are warning that a lack of mental health care is putting children at risk.
Image caption And health is also the front-page theme for the Daily Express, which says a free NHS test that detects the early signs of dementia is not being taken up by millions of people who are eligible to have it. The paper says the 20-minute check up is available to anyone aged 40 and over - and its headline calls the low take-up a "snub".
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with its own NHS campaign - it says 30,000 of its readers have signed up to volunteer for the organisation since 1 December.
Image caption Two days after reports of the nightclub attack on Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard and his brother Curtis, the pair of professional dancers are interviewed by the Sun. The paper carries pictures of their badly bruised faces, with the headline "Club thugs could have killed us".
Image caption And Strictly also gets a mention on the front page of the Daily Star. It carries claims from Dancing on Ice judge Jason Gardiner that the ITV show has so many "randy couplings backstage" that it makes the so-called "curse of Strictly" look tame.