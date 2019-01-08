Newspaper headlines: Brexit abuse and Tory rebellion

By BBC News Staff
  • 8 January 2019
Image caption MPs' complaints about abusive protesters outside Parliament feature on many of Tuesday's front pages. The i newspaper says it's heard from MPs who have been on the receiving end of death threats and bullying behaviour from extremist protesters.
Image caption One of those filmed haranguing the Conservative pro-Remain MP Anna Soubry was online far-right campaigner James Goddard. And the Daily Mail prints images it says prove he was photographed with UKIP leader Gerard Batten at a rally last year.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph pictures "friendly rivals" among pro and anti-Brexit protesters who regularly appear outside Parliament, quoting one saying the extremists are a "separate entity" to the usual Leave demonstrators. The paper's lead story focuses on the battle within the Commons to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement.
Image caption The Times uses a photograph of police officers outside Parliament, saying they have been criticised for failing to prevent the abuse. Like the Telegraph, it leads on the government's Commons defeat in a vote on the finance bill. Some 20 Tory backbenchers rebelled to try to restrict the Treasury's powers to prepare for a "no-deal" Brexit, it says.
Image caption The vote has left Prime Minister Theresa May facing a "concerted campaign of Parliamentary warfare from a powerful cross-party alliance of MPs determined to use every lever at their disposal to prevent Britain leaving the EU without a deal in March", the Guardian reports.
Image caption The MPs' rebellion prompts the Daily Express to bring its "crusade" to "get us out of the EU" back onto the front page. "They really do want to steal your Brexit," the paper warns readers.
Image caption The Metro leads on the "chaos" at London's Heathrow airport, where flights were temporarily halted on Monday evening amid reports a drone was sighted nearby. "An estimated 9,000 passengers were held up when all outbound services were halted at about 5pm," the paper says.
Image caption "Drone chaos again," reads the Sun's front page. However, the paper's lead story quotes the "boast" of a man it says has claimed to have smuggled 300 migrants into the UK from Calais.
Image caption A different sort of problem for airlines is reported on the Financial Times' front page. It says the IAG group - which includes British Airways and Iberia - has been warned it will not meet EU rules requiring carriers be 50% EU-owned, in the event of a "no-deal" Brexit. IAG is quoted saying it is "confident" of complying with rules post-Brexit.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that three women have come forward to say serial killer Levi Bellfield sexually assaulted them after the airing of the ITV drama, Manhunt, which focuses on police efforts to track him down.
Image caption Finally, the Daily Star reports that TV presenter Kelly Brook was forced to go on a diet after her "giant boobs" became so large they began giving her "agonising back pain".