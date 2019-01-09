Newspaper headlines: Bercow 'out of order' over Brexit?

By BBC News Staff
  • 9 January 2019
Image caption Another Commons defeat for the government - and the row that followed over Speaker John Bercow's role in proceedings - dominates front pages. "Mr Speaker takes control," is the Daily Telegraph's headline, a reference to Mr Bercow allowing MPs to vote to force PM Theresa May to present a Plan B within three days, if her Brexit deal is rejected next week.
Image caption For the Daily Mail, the Speaker's decision - apparently against both Parliamentary convention and the advice of his clerks - was "out of order". The paper rages: "This egotistical preening popinjay has shamelessly put his anti-Brexit bias before the national interest - and is a disgrace to his office."
Image caption The Sun takes a similar stance, using the headline: "Speaker of the Devil." It interprets his decision as a "bid to scupper Brexit".
Image caption And the Daily Express suggests Mr Bercow is under pressure to quit. "Ex-ministers, constitutional experts and respected former Speaker Betty Boothroyd united in a chorus of anger over the Commons 'stitch-up'," it reports.
Image caption However, as the Times notes, it was Conservative backbenchers teaming up with Labour who forced the government defeat. And it says they will now discuss alternatives to Mrs May's plan. "Sir Oliver Letwin, one of the key Tory rebels, opened negotiations in the Commons with Sir Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary," the paper says.
Image caption Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mirror, Prime Minister Theresa May is also reaching out across the House. She is ready to "give in to key Labour demands on workers' rights" in a bid to salvage her deal, the paper says. "She hopes backing an amendment that would enshrine EU rules on pay and conditions... in British law will sway rival MPs," it adds.
Image caption However, the Guardian sees the prime minister's power "ebbing away". It previews a speech in which Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to say: "A government that cannot get its business through the House of Commons is no government at all. So I say to Theresa May: if you are so confident in your deal, call that election and let the people decide."
Image caption If that election were to happen, Labour might campaign on a Remain promise, according to the i. It says Mrs May is "losing control of Brexit" after her second "hugely damaging Commons defeat" in two days.
Image caption The PM will make a "last-ditch" bid to limit the scale of her expected defeat when MPs vote on her Brexit plan next week, says the Financial Times. It says Mrs May will offer the Commons a "veto" over the Northern Ireland "backstop", the controversial fallback plan to prevent physical checks on the Irish border in the event new trading rules are not in place.
Image caption "Does May have a plan B for Brexit?" wonders the Metro. However, it's lead story focuses on the divorce of the world's richest man - the Amazon boss Jeff Bezos - who it says could face a divorce bill totalling the equivalent of £107bn.
Image caption Alone among the national papers, the Daily Star preserves its front page as a Brexit-free zone. Instead, it leads on an interview with the fiancee of former England footballer Rio Ferdinand - former The Only Way is Essex star Kate Wright - who reportedly tells the paper that she suffers from "crippling anxiety" on a daily basis.

Related Topics