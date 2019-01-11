Newspaper headlines: May's Brexit 'phone plea' to union bosses

Image caption Theresa May's latest efforts to get her Brexit deal through Parliament are recorded on some front pages. As the Metro notes, the prime minister spoke to union leaders - including Unite's "Red" Len McCluskey - on Thursday. It describes her "begging them to help" convince MPs to back the withdrawal agreement she struck with the EU.
Image caption The Times also leads on the development. It says that while Unite declined to comment officially, it "did not contradict No 10's claim that the call had been constructive". Tim Roache, head of the GMB, was "less positive but stopped short of rejecting the overture outright", the paper adds.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Express lauds "an extraordinary outburst of plain-speaking at Westminster" by Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who used some choice language to describe Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's position on Brexit. "Finally! Someone tells it as it is," is the paper's front-page headline.
Image caption The Guardian quotes analysis from business lobby group the CBI suggesting Britain's economy would shrink by up to 8% if it leaves the EU without a Brexit deal. The paper leads on a World Health Organization review suggesting that eating high levels of fibre, as well as nuts and pulses, reduces the likelihood of heart disease and early death.
Image caption The news that 4,500 jobs are to go at the UK's largest carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and that Ford also plans to reduce staffing, leads the Financial Times. "Both warned of deeper cuts in the UK if Britain left the EU with no deal at the end of March," the paper notes.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph says that JLR boss Ralf Speth has been "accused of using Brexit as a smokescreen" to distract from poor strategy. The paper says EU rules meant Slovakia could lure the company into moving jobs there from Britain. Its lead story says hospitals routinely allow male patients to share female wards if they self-identify as women.
Image caption The Sun leads on the divorce of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos from his wife MacKenzie, focusing on claims in the US media that the multi-billionaire has been romantically involved with a former Fox TV host, Lauren Sánchez.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports on the personal life of former foreign secretary Boris Johnson who, it says, "left the Brexit shambles behind to spend New Year in a Greek villa with his girlfriend".
Image caption The Daily Mail claims a campaign it's running is helping police to "close the net" on fugitive Jack Shepherd, who was convicted of the manslaughter of Charlotte Brown in his absence. Ms Brown, 24, died when Shepherd's speedboat overturned on the River Thames in 2015. The paper quotes Prime Minister Theresa May describing it as a "shocking case".
Image caption The i reports that the number of incinerators dealing with household waste in the UK is to double in the next decade, as councils struggle to recycle people's rubbish. More than half of what people throw away will be burned, amid fears over air pollution, the paper says.
Image caption And the Daily Star features another attack on Britain's "snowflake culture". It features an interview with actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in which he criticises "PC softies responsible for banning F1 grid girls, outlawing clapping at uni and demanding 'gingerbread people' instead of men".