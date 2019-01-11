Newspaper headlines: 'Blocking Brexit' and short prison terms 'to end'

By BBC News Staff
  • 11 January 2019
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on a warning from Transport Secretary Chris Grayling that any attempt to weaken or block Brexit could lead to a "surge" in neo-Nazi groups. Mr Grayling is quoted as saying that the 17 million people who voted to leave the EU would feel "cheated" by any moves to water down Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.
Image caption Leading Conservative donors who spent millions on the Brexit campaign now believe the UK may never leave the EU, according to the Times. One of them, Crispin Odey, is said by the paper to have been betting on the pound strengthening after Brexit fails.
Image caption Prison sentences under six months should be scrapped for most crimes, the prisons minister Rory Stewart says in an interview with the Daily Telegraph. Burglars and most shoplifters would be among those spared jail, according to the paper.
Image caption Air pollution is as likely to raise the risk of miscarriage in pregnant women as smoking, according to the Guardian. Scientists behind the study reported by the paper have called for improvements to toxic air to "protect the health of the next generation".
Image caption Health officials are ordering new curbs on the sale of treats, according to the Daily Express. Offers on items like chocolates and sweets face a ban, the paper reports.
Image caption Hitachi is on the verge of abandoning its plan to build a nuclear power station in Wales, says the Financial Times. A lack of firm commitments from investors means the Japanese company can no longer keep putting money into the Horizon project, according to the paper.
Image caption The Daily Mirror focuses on a couple who have made a plea for a heart donor to save their sick baby's life. The paper says that Carter Cookson will die within weeks without one.
Image caption Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is keen to marry his new love Carrie Symonds, says the Sun.
Image caption The Lottery's latest game will give winners the chance to get £10,000 a month for 30 years, tax free, reports the Daily Star.