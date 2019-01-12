Newspaper headlines: Brexit 'coup', and talk of Tory split

By BBC News Staff
  • 12 January 2019
Image caption Downing Street has uncovered a plot by senior MPs to seize control of Brexit negotiations and sideline Prime Minister Theresa May, according to the Sunday Times. The paper reports that a cross-party group of senior backbenchers is planning a "very British coup" if Theresa May loses the crunch Commons vote on her Brexit deal on Tuesday, as is expected.
Image caption The Conservatives are on the brink of an "historic split" over Brexit, the Sunday Telegraph reports. The paper says that a growing number of cabinet ministers believe they must move towards a softer Brexit to attract Labour's support, but Brexiteers warn this risks dividing the party.
Image caption Commons Speaker John Bercow "secretly" met Tory rebel Dominic Grieve hours before allowing the former attorney general to "scupper" Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plans, according to the Mail on Sunday. The pair are said to have met at Mr Bercow's Commons apartment before the speaker broke with precedent to allow Mr Grieve to table an amendment that led to the government losing a vote on Brexit earlier this week.
Image caption "Back my deal or face catastrophe" is the stark headline on the front page of the Sunday Express. Writing in the paper, Theresa May warns that a failure to deliver Brexit would destroy trust in politics for decades.
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn is preparing to table a "dramatic and immediate" vote of no confidence in Theresa May if she suffers a heavy defeat in the Commons on Tuesday, the Observer reports. The paper says messages have been sent to Labour MPs, even those who are unwell, to ensure they are present for the meaningful vote and the following day.