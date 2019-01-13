Image caption

Prime Minister Theresa May will appeal to Brexiteers to back her deal with the EU during a speech in a pro-Leave area today, warning that staying in is now more likely than their preferred option of leaving without a deal, reports the Times. Mrs May will tell pro-Brexit MPs that events in Westminster last week, where the government lost two votes, show they are likely to be outflanked by MPs seeking to "thwart" Brexit.