Newspaper headlines: PM's last-ditch Brexit plea to MPs

By BBC News Staff
  • 13 January 2019
Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May will appeal to Brexiteers to back her deal with the EU during a speech in a pro-Leave area today, warning that staying in is now more likely than their preferred option of leaving without a deal, reports the Times. Mrs May will tell pro-Brexit MPs that events in Westminster last week, where the government lost two votes, show they are likely to be outflanked by MPs seeking to "thwart" Brexit.
Image caption The Financial Times also leads on the warning from Mrs May to Eurosceptic MPs that Brexit could be blocked by Parliament if they fail to back her deal. She will also speak of the "catastrophic harm" done to people's faith in politics if Parliament fails to implement the result of the 2016 referendum.
Image caption Remain MPs will "raise the stakes" over Brexit by publishing draft legislation intended to force a new referendum on leaving the EU, according to the Daily Telegraph. The cross-party proposals would give voters a choice between the prime minister's deal and staying in the EU, the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Mail details what it says is a plot by rebel MPs to seize control of Brexit. If Theresa May loses the vote on her deal on Tuesday, as is expected, plans for leaving the EU would be passed to a panel of senior backbenchers under proposals being put forward in a draft bill, it says.
Image caption Twelve ex-ministers have written to all Conservative MPs calling on them to vote down Theresa May's deal, according to the Sun. The paper says among the dozen signatories is former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and seven other Brexiteer "heavyweights".
Image caption Meanwhile, the Guardian reports that the EU is preparing to offer a delay to Brexit if Theresa May loses the Commons vote. The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March, but Brussels is reportedly planning to offer a delay until at least July.
Image caption "24 hours to save Brexit" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Express, which says Mrs May is racing against the clock to save her Brexit deal.
Image caption The Metro is among several papers speculating that Mrs May could face the biggest defeat of a government in history in Tuesday's meaningful vote.
Image caption Stepping away from Brexit news, the Daily Mirror leads on a story about doctors being asked if they would help a sick patient to die. The paper says that the Royal College of Physicians will poll its 35,000 members on the issue next month.
Image caption And finally, a big freeze that has "crippled Europe" is set to bring travel chaos to Britain, according to the Daily Star.