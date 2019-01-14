Newspaper headlines: Brexit 'D-Day' provokes strong stances

By BBC News Staff
  • 14 January 2019
Image caption After months of argument, the day of the Commons vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal has finally arrived. And the Metro quotes the prime minister's final plea to MPs on its front page, with the headline: "History will ask... did we deliver Brexit?"
Image caption The Daily Mail uses a front page comment piece to argue that it's time for MPs to "put your country first" by backing the deal so that "we can leave the EU, unite the country and end the political paralysis holding Britain back".
Image caption Likewise, the Daily Express reminds MPs that they set the Brexit process in motion by agreeing to hold a referendum, then invoked Article 50 meaning the UK would leave on March 29 and binding the withdrawal in law. "Don't lose our trust for ever," it says.
Image caption However, the Daily Mirror argues that it's the prime minister who needs to change approach in the interests of national unity. It tells Mrs May that her deal "dies today" and asks her to "please open up your eyes (and ears) and start looking for a Plan B".
Image caption The Times believes the PM faces a "historic defeat", despite her warning to Conservative backbenchers that voting against her Brexit deal "will risk a Jeremy Corbyn government". It adds that "Downing Street is braced for a no-confidence vote as soon as tomorrow" as the Labour leader tries to force an election.
Image caption The Guardian believes the extent of Mrs May's defeat will be "crushing". The newspaper's analysis is "pointing to a majority of more than 200 MPs against the prime minister", it says. However, the paper believes Mr Corbyn is unlikely to secure the backing he would need from political opponents to win a no-confidence vote.
Image caption The i chooses the same term, although its estimation of the size of defeat Mrs May can expect is "more than 100". It describes the House of Commons battling with No 10 to "seize controls of Brexit", and determine an alternative plan.
Image caption Despite facing "humiliation" if Brexiteers in her party vote against the deal, "only a handful of Eurosceptic Conservative critics of Mrs May's plan publicly declared they would switch sides," says the Financial Times. This has, it adds, left the whips office "clinging to the hope that abstentions would help staunch the loss".
Image caption The PM is "out of allies, out of time," according to the Daily Telegraph. It says she could be out of office before any no-confidence vote is held, in the event she suffers a record-breaking defeat, quoting a cabinet source suggesting that a loss by 100 or so votes would make it "hard for her to carry on".
Image caption The Sun avoids leading on Brexit but reports that Mrs May will force a second vote on her deal if she loses Tuesday's vote. Under the headline "Harry Krishna", the paper's lead story says the Duke of Sussex has taken to meditating every day as he prepares for fatherhood.
Image caption The Daily Star maintains its stance against putting news of Brexit developments on the front page, instead leading on comments from Coronation Street's Charlie Lawson - aka Jim McDonald - suggesting it was "highly likely" he would have been a terrorist in Northern Ireland had he not become an actor.

