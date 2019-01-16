Newspaper headlines: Theresa May's 'historic' Brexit vote defeat

By BBC News Staff
  • 16 January 2019
Image caption Wednesday's papers digest the scale of the defeat suffered by the government, as Parliament voted by a margin of 230 votes to reject Theresa May's Brexit deal. "May suffers historic defeat as Tories turn against her," is the Guardian's headline, above an image of a "No" lobby packed with MPs - many from Mrs May's party - voting against the deal.
Image caption The deal was, in the words of the FT, "crushed" by the Commons, with 432 MPs voting against it, and just 202 backing the withdrawal agreement and political declaration on future relations with the EU which Mrs May had negotiated with Brussels.
Image caption The result was the "worst defeat ever" for a government, as the Metro's headline points out. Some 118 Conservative backbenchers voted against the deal, it adds.
Image caption It was, according to the Daily Telegraph, a "historic humiliation". It says: "The scale of the loss... outstripped even the gloomiest government forecasts, and leaves Brexit in a state of paralysis."
Image caption The i agrees that it was a "historic humiliation". And the paper suggests the result has started a new wave of "cabinet infighting" as ministers demand that Mrs May take radical action.
Image caption It has left Mrs May's Brexit deal as "dead as a dodo", suggests the Sun, illustrating its point by superimposing the PM's head on a drawing of the famously long-extinct bird. The paper quotes Mrs May's arch critic and committed Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg saying: "[The deal] makes dodos look positively energetic."
Image caption Anti-Brexit campaigners seem equally happy. The Times' front page pictures some of those who want another referendum on the matter celebrating outside Parliament. The paper describes the PM as under "mounting pressure" to delay the UK's withdrawal from the EU, with just 72 days before the Brexit date enshrined by law.
Image caption However, as the Daily Mail points out, the PM is "fighting for her life", politically at least. Her government faces a no-confidence vote, after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled a Commons motion to try to remove her from power.
Image caption "No deal... no hope... no deal... no confidence," is the Daily Mirror's take on events, as it records Mr Corbyn's "bid for No 10".
Image caption However, the Daily Express says the PM has fought "valiantly" for her deal and that MPs have a "duty" to work with her to find a deal that "satisfies the 17.4m who voted Brexit". The nation is crying out for unity, it says, warning MPs: "Don't fail us."
Image caption Tuesday's vote was so remarkable it even made it onto the Daily Star's front page, which advertises "all you need to know in just 12 crisp paragraphs" on page two. The paper's lead story, however, quotes National Television Awards host Dermot O'Leary saying that Ant and Dec should not win a presenting award this year.

