Newspaper headlines: 'May in meltdown' and 'Bercow may stay as speaker'

By BBC News Staff
  • 19 January 2019
Image caption "May in meltdown" is the headline in the Sunday Times. The front page says that leaked emails between Remain MP Dominic Grieve and a parliamentary clerk detail plans to suspend Britain's departure with the EU. The paper also says Theresa May plans to offer a bilateral treaty to Ireland that would remove the backstop from her EU withdrawal deal.
Image caption The Observer reports that John Bercow is considering abandoning plans to step down as Commons speaker after cabinet ministers threatened to deny him a peerage. It had been reported that Mr Bercow was planning to quit as speaker in the summer.
Image caption International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has warned that failing to deliver on the 2016 referendum would open up a "yawning gap" between voters and Parliament. Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, the Conservative MP added that removing the option of a no-deal Brexit would mean the UK had given up its "strongest card" in negotiations with Brussels.
Image caption The Sunday Express reports that a group of Remainers in the Cabinet will support an alleged plot to secure a second referendum in a bid to stop Brexit.
Image caption Prince Philip has received a "ticking-off" by Norfolk Police after he was photographed not wearing his seatbelt two days after a crash near Sandringham, the Mail on Sunday reports. A Norfolk Police spokesman said "suitable words of advice have been given to the driver".
Image caption The woman whose wrist was broken says she has not received an apology from the Duke of Edinburgh, the Sunday Mirror reports. Emma Fairweather, who was a passenger in the car involved in the collision, said: "It has been such a traumatic and painful time and I would have expected more of the Royal Family."
Image caption A boy suffered 25 heart attacks in 24 hours - thought to be the most suffered by one person in the UK in a single day - the Sunday People reports. Baby Theo suffered the heart attacks at nine months old, but 12 months on he has recovered from the life-saving operation and is flourishing.
Image caption The wife of darts player Raymond van Barneveld fled her house after three gun-wielding burglars ransacked the couple's home in the Netherlands, the Daily Star reports. Silvia van Barneveld said she was beaten by the intruders who held a firearm to her head, while her husband was playing darts in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning