Image caption

T-shirts designed by the Spice Girls for Comic Relief's "gender justice" campaign were made in a factory in Bangladesh where women are paid the equivalent of 35p an hour, the Guardian reports. A spokesman for the Spice Girls said they were "deeply shocked and appalled" at the revelation, and Comic Relief said it was "shocked and concerned". The charity had checked the ethical sourcing credentials of the company that was commissioned to produce the T-shirts, but manufacturing had changed without their knowledge.