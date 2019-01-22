Newspaper headlines: 'Groundhog May' and resignation threats

By BBC News Staff
  • 22 January 2019
Image caption "Groundhog May," is the headline on Metro, picking up on Jeremy Corbyn's reference to the movie where one day continually repeats. "Nothing's changed", says the Labour leader as the prime minister unveils her Plan B for Brexit.
Image caption "Dozens of ministers" are prepared to resign if they are prevented from voting for a plan to block a no-deal Brexit, says the Times. Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd is demanding a free vote on the issue, the paper reports.
Image caption The i also leads with the "mass resignation" threats from ministers. It says there is "disbelief" from the cabinet that Theresa May is continuing with a strategy already rejected by the House of Commons.
Image caption The prime minister's warning that a new referendum would "threaten democracy" fills the front page of the Daily Express. The paper reports that Mrs May said "civil disorder and unrest" could follow.
Image caption The Guardian too gives its main story to the prime minister's decision to rule out another referendum, saying it would threaten "social cohesion". The paper also reports "alarm" over sea levels as the melting of Greenland's ice accelerates.
Image caption Mrs May's hopes of resolving the Brexit conundrum by revising the Irish backstop plan have been "rebuffed" by EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, the Financial Times reports. But the paper says extending the Article 50 deadline has not been ruled out.
Image caption The Daily Mail's front page is dominated by a plea to Sajid Javid from the parents of Charlotte Brown, who was killed in a speedboat crash. They say the home secretary should step up the hunt for Jack Shepherd, who fled the country after being found guilty of manslaughter.
Image caption "Scumbags," is the Daily Star's blunt description of vandals who covered the Bomber Command memorial in white paint. The paper is offering a £5,000 reward for information that leads to their conviction.

