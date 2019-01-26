Newspaper headlines: NHS gene test and gaming addicts in care

  • 26 January 2019
Image caption The Times says the NHS in England is to compete in the fast-growing market for DNA testing. The paid test promises to predict the risk of cancer, dementia and other diseases but the plans are controversial as patients' data will be shared with researchers, the paper reports.
Image caption The Daily Mirror says children as young as 11 have been taken into care over fears they are addicted to computer games. An investigation by the paper reports 13 children were removed from families because of concerns they were playing too much.
Image caption Teachers in England are to be given more flexible working options under a new government strategy, reports the Guardian. The education secretary tells the paper they will be encouraged to job share and given a lighter workload to prevent experienced staff from leaving the profession.
Image caption The Sun says Strictly Come Dancing's Debbie McGee has been secretly battling breast cancer. The 60-year-old window of magician Paul Daniels has spoken to the paper following surgery to remove two tumours in her left breast.
Image caption The FT Weekend leads on the collapse of cafe chain Patisserie Valerie - reporting claims that auditors have found a supplier assisted a suspected fraud by providing fake invoices.
Image caption "The great bread scandal" is the headline in the i, which reports the type of packaging used for bakery products accounts for a quarter of all household plastic waste in the UK. Nine-in-10 councils refuse to accept the wrapping, says the paper.
Image caption And the Daily Mail launches an appeal to "give Britain a spring clean". The paper says Sir David Attenborough, politicians, charities and the United Nations are all backing its campaign which calls on its readers to band together to collect rubbish in their neighbourhood.
Image caption The front page of the Daily Star features a photograph of a car being winched from the side of a cliff on the Isle of Wight. A 29-year-old woman has been convicted of drink driving after careering through railings and plummeting 30ft down the hillside in Ventor.

