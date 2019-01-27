Newspaper headlines: Tech firms accused and Brexit stand-off

By BBC News Staff
  • 27 January 2019
Image caption The Sunday Times says a group of families have accused technology companies of abetting their children's suicides by hosting self-harm images and other disturbing content. It comes as the health secretary told social media sites to take responsibility for their effect on young lives.
Image caption The Sunday Express suggests the EU is on the point of "blinking first" in the "Brexit stand-off" over its deal with the UK. Quoting the views of cabinet sources, the paper says Brussels is close to making more compromises that could see the PM's plans win support from MPs.
Image caption The Observer leads on a warning from the British Chambers of Commerce that thousands of UK companies have already trigged emergency plans to cope with a no-deal Brexit. Many are gearing up to move operations abroad in such a situation, according to the business group.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph says the election watchdog could prosecute political parties and referendum campaigns in future, rather than passing potential criminal cases to police. It says the plan has attracted criticism from pro-Brexit groups who accuse the organisation of bias.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday focuses on the manslaughter case of Jack Shepherd - reporting claims that new evidence casts doubt on his claim Charlotte Brown was at the wheel when his speedboat capsized in the Thames. Shepherd, 31, has launched an appeal against his conviction.
Image caption The Daily Star Sunday leads on an interview with former Coronation Street actor Ken Morley in which he talks about a string of health problems - and how he believes he cheated death three times.

