Newspaper headlines: May and Corbyn's Brexit battles

By BBC News Staff
  • 7 February 2019
Image caption Brexit continues to feature heavily on front pages, with the Daily Express leading on Theresa May's visit to Brussels. "May gives Tusk hell," is the paper's headline. It says the prime minister "confronted" European Council President Donald Tusk for saying Brexiteers who failed to plan for life after EU membership deserved a "special place in Hell".
Image caption Meanwhile, the i focuses on Jeremy Corbyn's tussles with some Labour backbenchers. It says the party leader's letter to Mrs May setting out his demands for supporting a Brexit deal - seen as an "olive branch" to the PM which offers the chance of cross-party compromise - has prompted an outcry from his pro-Remain MPs, and threats of resignations.
Image caption Regardless of any increased likelihood of a Commons accord on the withdrawal agreement, the Financial Times points out that planning for a no-deal scenario continues. A "secret group at the heart of the government" is drawing up plans to kick-start the economy, with options ranging from cutting taxes and boosting investment to slashing tariffs, it says.
Image caption The economy is already faltering, according to the Times. It quotes Bank of England governor Mark Carney's assertion that the "fog of Brexit" was creating tensions for businesses, leading to the weakest growth in a decade.
Image copyright Express Newspapers
Image caption Several papers have horse racing on the front pages, though not for happy reasons. "Why the long face?" asks the Daily Star's headline, alongside a mock-up of a horse wearing a face-mask. "An outbreak of horse flu forced all meetings to be cancelled for nearly a week," the story explains.
Image caption "They're off!" is the Metro's take on the story. With a six-day shutdown of race meetings across the country announced, the paper says that millions of pounds in revenue will be lost. "Punters have been offered ticket refunds with at least 180 races axed," it explains - and adds there are also fears over next month's Cheltenham Festival.
Image caption The Daily Mirror uses the same headline on its front-page picture story. However, it leads on TV star Len Goodman's description of the government's plan to stop funding free licences for the over-75s as "mean". Its headline reads: "Too cruel."
Image caption And there's more fiscal fury on the Daily Mail's front page. The paper says ministers have been accused of an "abuse of power" in increasing probate charges without a Parliamentary debate, by classifying the cost as a "fee". The Mail describes the move to link charges to the value of estates as a "sneaky £6,000 death tax".
Image caption Instagram's decision to ban all graphic self-harm images in response to the death of British teenager Molly Russell leads the Guardian. It quotes the social network's boss Adam Mosseri admitting it had not done enough to protect its most vulnerable users.
Image caption Mr Mosseri gives an exclusive interview to the Daily Telegraph, in which he says he supports "as a concept" social media companies being held to a statutory duty of care. "We have a responsibility to not only create value for the people who use our platform but also to keep people safe," he's quoted as saying.