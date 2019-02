Image caption

The Times follows up on its interview with former London schoolgirl Shamima Begum, who ran away to join the Islamic State group in Syria. Her relatives have said she should be allowed to return to Britain, pointing to the fact that she was only 15 when she was persuaded to join IS. However, Home Secretary Sajid Javid has told the paper he "will not hesitate" to prevent the return of those who have supported terrorist organisations abroad.