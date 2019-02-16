Newspaper headlines: Richest man quits UK and Brexit food aid plan

By BBC News Staff
  • 16 February 2019
Image caption Britain's richest man is planning to avoid up to £4bn in UK taxes after moving his home and money to Monaco, the Sunday Times reports on its front page. Prominent Brexiteer Sir Jim Radcliffe last week criticised the EU over its "stupid" green taxes.
Image caption The Daily Express leads with the story that the EU is planning to send food aid to people in the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The paper called the proposal "bizarre" and reported that Brexiteers had dubbed it "project fear blackmail".
Image caption The Mail on Sunday reports that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is linked to a party official accused of leading the racist bullying of Jewish MP Luciana Berger. The man in question, Dr Alex Scott-Samuel, said he was "hurt and offended" by allegations he was anti-Semitic.
Image caption The Home Office is selling the services of its immigration staff to private companies, according to documents seen by the Observer. The officials offer "enhanced checking" to a number of bodies running public services, which critics called an escalation of the "hostile environment".
Image caption Britain and its European allies are running out of time to take back jihadists captured in Syria and put them on trial, US officials have told the Sunday Telegraph. They fear some of the 800 detained fighters will "wreak havoc" if they are not returned, according to the paper.
Image caption The front page of the Daily Star features the story of a teenager who awoke from a coma to discover she had become a mother. Ebony Stevenson had no idea she was pregnant when she became ill, according to the tabloid.
Image copyright AFP