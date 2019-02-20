Newspaper headlines: 'I want to kill off Tory party'

  • 20 February 2019
Image caption The resignations of three MPs from the Tory party to join an independent group dominate Thursday's front pages. The Daily Mirror says the departures have left the party "in chaos", with the prime minister braced for more defections.
Image caption The Sun calls Anna Soubry, Sarah Wollaston and Heidi Allen "Brexit haters", saying they have "slashed the embattled PM's working Commons majority to just eight".
Image caption "I want to kill off Tory party" is the headline in the Daily Mail - the paper calls it an "astonishing claim" by one of the Tory defectors.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph focuses on the same angle. It quotes one of the pro-Remain trio saying the Tories won't exist "if we do our jobs properly".
Image caption Former Prime Minister David Cameron made a late bid to try and persuade the three Conservative defectors to stay in the party, according to the Times.
Image caption The Guardian says the Tory split is the latest evidence that Brexit "is reshaping the political landscape".
Image caption "No laughing matter" declares the Daily Express, alongside a picture of the three Tory MPs smiling. The paper says: "At the 11th hour, these Remain MPs abandon the Tory party as May faces critical Brexit talks. But what on earth is there to smile about?"
Image caption The i claims Cabinet ministers are privately supportive of the breakaway group. It claims the exodus is set to continue with more MPs ready to quit the UK's biggest parties.
Image caption The Metro leads on the same story, as well as splashing on "Glitz at the Brits" as some of the stars from the Brit awards strike a pose.
Image caption The Financial Times focuses on Sainsbury's planned takeover of Asda, saying it is on the brink of collapse after the watchdog voiced "extensive concerns".
Image caption And Love Island host Caroline Flack taking on the trolls is the main story in the Daily Star. It says she is proud to be labelled "a cougar" for dating toyboys.