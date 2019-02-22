Newspaper headlines: Another Brexit revolt, and 'pure evil' teen

By BBC News Staff
  • 22 February 2019
Image caption Theresa May is facing the most serious cabinet revolt of her premiership next week, according to the Guardian. The paper suggests as many as 25 MPs are ready to vote for a Brexit delay unless the PM rules out a no deal.
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn has been warned that he faces another exodus of MPs unless he backs a plan to put the prime minister's Brexit deal to a second referendum, says the Times.
Image caption The i claims the Liberal Democrats have offered a pact to the breakaway group of MPs. The paper says it would mean that the Lib Dems would not field any candidates against Independent Group MPs who faced by-elections.
Image caption Queues for the Eurostar could stretch for almost a mile in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to the Financial Times. It says it has seen a government report which suggests increased passport checks could cause lines of up to 15,000 people.
Image caption The Metro leads on the teenager facing life in prison for the murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail, with the headline 'Pure evil'. The judge warned that the 16-year-old may never be freed.
Image caption The Sun calls it the "crime that shocked the nation". It says the convicted teenager had become obsessed by internet horror character the Slender Man.
Image caption Hundreds of head teachers are going to pilot a ban on parents dropping off their children at school by car to protect kids from pollution, reports the Daily Mirror.
Image caption Schoolgirl self-harm is surging, reports the Daily Mail. The paper quotes NHS figures that reveal hospital admissions for children who self-harm have more than doubled in six years.
Image caption 'Do you really think she deserves our support?" asks the Daily Express after Jeremy Corbyn insisted Shamima Begum - the teenager who fled London to join the Islamic State group - had the right to return to the UK.
Image caption And the Daily Telegraph says that churches will no longer be legally required to conduct Sunday services. It says the General Synod voted to end a law - that has existed since the 17th century - to help small rural parishes.