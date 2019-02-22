Newspaper headlines: 'Revolt' and quit messages for PM

  • 22 February 2019
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on an article three senior cabinet ministers have written for the paper in which they warn the PM they will vote to delay Brexit unless a deal is reached next week. It says Amber Rudd, David Gauke and Greg Clark have given an "ultimatum" to Theresa May.
Image caption And a reported demand to Mrs May from Brexit-supporting cabinet ministers appears on the front page of the Guardian. It says the unnamed MPs want the PM to stand down after local elections in May to allow a new leader to deliver the next phase of negotiations with the EU.
Image caption The i leads on the case of a British man dubbed Jihadi Jack, who is being held by Kurdish forces on suspicion of joining the Islamic State group in Syria. Jack Letts, 23, says he misses his mother and wants to return to the UK, the i reports.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also leads on the "Jihadi Jack" case - drawing comparisons with the plight of Shamima Begum. Ms Begum has been stripped of her UK citizenship after running away to join IS and the Telegraph says that, as Jack Letts has dual nationality, he may now face a similar fate.
Image caption The Daily Star focuses on Danny Dyer's comments on the Shamina Begum case. The actor, who has said he believes the 19-year-old should be allowed to return to the UK to face the authorities, is unmoved by criticism he has attracted, according to the paper.
Image caption The teenager found guilty of the murder of six-year-old Alesha MacPhail on the Isle of Bute last July is pictured on the front page of the Sun. The paper calls Aaron Campbell, 16, "baby face beast". A judge on Friday lifted an order banning his identity from being revealed.
Image caption The Daily Express also reports on the Alesha MacPhail murder trial, saying the lifting of the court order meant Campbell could be "finally publicly unmasked" as her killer.
Image caption The Times reports claims that housebuilder Persimmon could lose the right to sell properties under the government's Help to Buy Scheme, following allegations of poor standards and hidden charges. The company says it has recently introduced new customer service initiatives.
Image caption The FT Weekend leads on the Serious Fraud Office's decision to close investigations into Rolls-Royce and GlaxoSmithKline. The paper says the abandonment underlines the SFO's struggle to prosecute individuals whose companies have been linked to criminal allegations.

