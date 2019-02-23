Newspaper headlines: Cabinet 'splits' and 'don't panic' pleas

By BBC News Staff
  • 23 February 2019
Image caption Several front pages focus on Brexit as MPs prepare for a series of new votes next week. The Sunday Express says the prime minister is vowing to "finish the job" and see Brexit through as colleagues tell her to ignore the "Remain rebels". "May urged: Don't panic", is its headline.
Image caption The Sunday Times says the indication by three ministers that they could vote to delay Brexit to avoid a no-deal situation has resulted in a "vicious cabinet war". The paper says Theresa May was facing an uphill battle to unite her warring party - with the trio being accused of undermining the PM.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph leads on a warning from Northern Ireland minister John Penrose that delaying Brexit could kill off Britain's departure from the EU altogether. He says calls to seek a temporary extension were an "elephant trap" which could "torpedo Brexit completely".
Image caption Influential Labour figures are warning Jeremy Corbyn to "change course before it's too late", according to the Observer. It says the party leader is being told MPs, peers and councillors could quit unless he changes his approach to the anti-Semitism row, Brexit and infighting.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday says ministers have been accused of a cover-up over the resignation of former GCHQ boss Robert Hannigan in 2017. It reports the spy chief quit after it emerged that before he took up the post he gave a character reference to a priest facing child abuse image charges, who went on to reoffend.
Image caption Dame Barbara Windsor is on the front page of the Daily Star Sunday after vowing to help find a cure for Alzheimer's. It was revealed last year that the actress was diagnosed with the disease.

