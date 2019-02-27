Newspaper headlines: May's Brexit delay vote and February's hot weather

By BBC News Staff
  • 27 February 2019
Image caption Theresa May's promise of a Commons vote on delaying the UK's departure from the EU makes most of Wednesday's front pages. The Times reports that Remain-backing ministers were accused by colleagues of "sabotaging" talks with the EU with their "kamikaze" behaviour.
Image caption The prime minister has written in the Daily Mail, telling MPs to "do your duty" on Brexit. The story, which takes up almost all of its front page, says Mrs May believes she is close to winning concessions from the EU that could persuade those doubtful MPs to back her deal.
Image caption The Guardian chooses to focus on the no-deal Brexit warnings published by the government on Tuesday. It reports that the UK economy could be 9% weaker in the long run, and businesses in Northern Ireland could go bust.
Image caption The Financial Times says the markets expressed relief at the belief that no-deal was now less likely, but the paper reports that some business groups still want further reassurances that Britain would avoid leaving without a deal.
Image caption The Metro has picked out a lighter moment from Mrs May's Commons appearance - when she referenced Aleksandr the meerkat from Comparethemarket TV adverts. The solution to Brexit was "simples," she said.
Image caption The Daily Express also ran with Mrs May's adoption of the TV advert slogan. "Brexit? It's 'simples'," its headline says. It also marks Tuesday as the hottest winter day ever, with temperatures reaching 70F (21.2C).
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that pro-Brexit cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom was on the brink of tears as she accused her Remain-backing colleagues of "appalling and disloyal" behaviour. Several ministers threatened to resign so that they could vote for a cross-party amendment aimed at ruling out a no-deal Brexit. The paper also features a picture of firefighters in East Sussex.
Image caption "May hits the pause button on Brexit," the i says. It also covers February's unprecedented warm weather, but says that "it really isn't cool".
Image copyright AFP
Image caption The Sun reports one cabinet minister as saying a delay to Brexit would mean the nation faced a "bloody purgatory". However, its main story, accompanied by a very dramatic picture, concerns a murderer that the paper says is fighting deportation.
Image caption Finally, the Daily Mirror reports that criminals monitored by probation contractors have killed 225 people in the four years since the service's privatisation. The paper quotes one MP as saying: "There is an urgent need to bring probation back into the public sector."