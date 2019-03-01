Newspaper headlines: Quashed murder conviction and Bestival drug death

By BBC News Staff
  • 1 March 2019
Image caption Most of Friday's papers lead on the quashing of Sally Challen's murder conviction, who killed her husband after saying she suffered decades of abuse. "Judges give hope to women who killed abusive husbands," the Daily Telegraph says.
Image caption Also covering the "landmark ruling", the Mirror opts for the striking headline: "Our loving mum killed dad… but she was never a murderer". The paper describes Ms Challen weeping with delight as she watched her conviction being overturned from jail via videolink.
Image caption The Guardian runs a large photo of a smiling Ms Challen on its front page. Its main story, based on its own analysis, details how a lack of sanctions "risk making a mockery" of Britain's gender pay gap reporting system.
Image caption The i also leads on the quashing of Ms Challen's conviction. Elsewhere, the paper pays tribute to conductor and composer André Previn, with the headline: "Farewell maestro".
Image caption The Times pictures Mr Previn being "memorably manhandled" by Eric Morecambe in what it describes as "one of television's most celebrated comedy sketches". Its main story says NHS England wants to abandon the four hour waiting time targets for A&E patients.
Image caption The Daily Mail describes Mr Previn as a "genius who put sex into symphonies". Its main story, also on Ms Challen, asks "So is this justice at last for abused wives?" The paper pictures Louella Fletcher-Michie, who died after being given drugs by her boyfriend at a festival, captioned "Guilty, 'evil' rapper who watched TV star's daughter die".
Image caption Leading on the Bestival drug death, the Daily Star recounts what it describes as a "violent courtroom bust-up" during a break in proceedings which could not be reported previously.
Image caption "You are evil," says the Sun, referencing the same angry exchange at court. The paper details Miss Fletcher-Michie's father confronting the man who killed his daughter, telling him: "You are evil, evil!"
Image caption "Killed by lover at Bestival," is the Metro's main headline. The paper also covers what it calls a "race row" between TV presenter Stacey Dooley and Labour MP David Lammy. Mr Lammy told Ms Dooley "the world does not need any more white saviours" in response to Comic Relief photos she posted on Instagram.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on an investor it says is trying to force his way on to Barclays' board of directors through arrangements that have angered other shareholders. Giving its verdict on the Trump-Kim summit, the paper says: "For a president reluctant to admit failure, Mr Trump was frank about the deal's collapse."
Image caption The Express leads on "outrage" that MPs will receive a £2,000-a-year pay rise from next month. The increase in backbench MPs' pay of 2.7% is almost double that of their own parliamentary staff, the paper says.