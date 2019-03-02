Newspaper headlines: Meghan 'spurns stereotypes' and Brexit 'boost' for May

By BBC News Staff
  • 2 March 2019
Image caption It's a mix of stories on Saturday's front pages, with no one story dominating. The Sun leads on reports that Meghan Markle told friends she wants to avoid gender stereotypes when raising her baby and use a "fluid" approach to parenting. Officials said the story was "totally false".
Image caption "Boost for PM as hardliners move behind Brexit deal," says the i newspaper. It reports that pro-Brexit Conservatives are softening their opposition as the DUP seeks a compromise which would allow them to back Theresa May in a Commons vote on her deal.
Image caption The Guardian splashes on calls for "beleaguered" Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to resign after the government was forced into a "humiliating" £33m out-of-court settlement over a "botched" ferry deal.
Image caption Thousands of crime suspects are carrying out further offences despite being under police investigation, according to the Daily Mail. The paper details one case in which a thief was accused of carrying out 107 offences within three months of his initial arrest.
Image caption The Daily Star says 80mph gales, torrential rain and plunging temperatures are set to hit Britain this weekend. Storm Freya may even bring snow, according to the paper, just days after the end of the hottest February in history.
Image caption One year on from the poisoning of the Sergei and Yulia Skripal, the Daily Mirror leads on a picture story of an MoD aide placing flowers on the graves of Mr Skripal's wife and son. The paper says they feel they cannot visit the cemetery in Salisbury as they fear they are still targets.
Image caption "Harry's little hero is denied lifeline drug," the Daily Express says. The image of Ollie Carroll, eight, in the arms of Prince Harry in 2016 "captured the hearts of the nation", the paper says. The boy's parents now say they will appeal against the NHS's refusal to take over the funding of his life-saving drugs.
Image caption The Financial Times reports that fashion chain LK Bennett, whose customers include the Duchess of Cambridge and Theresa May, is set to fall into administration. Meanwhile, its lead story claims Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man face a financial transparency crackdown.
Image caption "Holiday prices plunge," says the Times, as it reports on record discounts on Easter breaks. The paper says tour operators are offering "unprecedented" discounts of up to 24%, following a fall in bookings caused by fears of "Brexit travel chaos".
Image caption "Bloody Sunday veterans set to be charged with murder," is Daily Telegraph's main headline. The paper reports that former paratroopers will be told in two weeks' time whether they will face trial for the deaths of 14 civilians 47 years ago.