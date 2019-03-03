Newspaper headlines: Fatal stabbing, gag orders and Brexiteer 'tests'

By BBC News Staff
  • 3 March 2019
Image caption A picture of Jodie Chesney, the teenager fatally stabbed in east London on Friday, dominates most of The Sunday Telegraph's front page. Meanwhile, its lead story claims a change in the law change to ban confidentiality agreements is to be announced in the wake of the paper's investigation into Sir Philip Green.
Image caption A picture of 17-year-old Jodie also features on the front page of the Sunday Times. Meanwhile, the paper says in its lead story it has seen a document drawn up by Tory Brexiteers containing "three tests" for the PM to answer before they vote on her deal to leave the EU.
Image caption The fatal stabbing in Harold Hill, Romford, is also the lead in the Sunday Express, which describes Jodie as a model student and has a smiling picture of her wearing her scout uniform.
Image caption The Observer says it has seen internal Labour party emails that it claims reveal top officials are opposed to the suspension of several party activists who have been accused of anti-Semitism.
Image caption An impassioned letter from the son of Salisbury novichok victim Dawn Sturgess to Russian president Vladimir Putin, begging him to give up the men responsible for her death, is the lead story in the Sunday Mirror.
Image caption The Sunday People devotes its front page to a picture of a cyclist with a rucksack bearing the Deliveroo logo and claims drug dealers are posing as riders for the food delivery service in order to sell class A drugs.