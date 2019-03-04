Newspaper headlines: Brexit, bribery and 'senseless violence'

  • 4 March 2019
Image caption The Daily Telegraph claims ministers have told the paper that Attorney General Geoffrey Cox has dropped his attempts to secure a hard time-limit on the Irish backstop, focusing instead, it says, on an "enhanced arbitration mechanism". It also devotes half of its front page to a picture of "gifted" public schoolboy Yousef Makki who was stabbed to death in Burnage.
Image caption The Guardian leads on its own investigation which it claims reveals an exodus of moderates from Ukip and a rapid rise in the anti-Islamic entrants, leading the party to shift decisively to the right, it says. In other news, it also pictures Grace Jones, 70, giving younger models a run for their money on the catwalk in Paris.
Image caption Theresa May's announcement of a £1.6bn fund for struggling communities amid accusations from critics claiming it's a bribe to win over MPs in Leave-supporting areas of the UK, is the lead in the Times. The story appears below a picture of huge waves hitting Porthcawl pier in south Wales as Storm Freya arrives.
Image caption The i leads on its own exclusive story which focuses on the risks and dangers it says juries are increasingly facing during trials. The newspapers says it has spoken to high-ranking judges, senior barristers and clinical psychologists for its special series "The Trial: Secrets of Jury Service".
Image caption The chancellor will reveal a multi-billion pound windfall for public finances in his spring statement next week, paving the way for a smooth Brexit, claims the Financial Times.
Image caption Images of Jodie Chesney, the teenager stabbed to death in an east London park, continue to dominate many of the papers. The Daily Mail devotes its entire front page to a picture of the 17-year-old and claims the number of child knife killers has risen by 77% in the last two years.
Image caption The Metro's headline shouts "This has to stop", echoing pleas from Jodie's grandmother and the home secretary. Its front page pictures both Jodie and schoolboy Yousef Makki, 17, who was killed in a knife attack in Greater Manchester less than 24 hours after the Girl Scout.
Image caption Also picturing Jodie and Yousef, the Daily Express focuses on what it calls "Britain's knife crime epidemic", with its headline demanding extra police be put back on the streets immediately.
Image caption The two latest young victims of fatal stabbing attacks also take up the Daily Mirror's front page and the paper says it has spoken to an expert who warns that knife crime is "moving into the suburbs".
Image caption The Sun devotes its front page to a photograph of Sir Philip Green and a woman - described by the paper as a "grimacing worker" - apparently sitting on his knee.