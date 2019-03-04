Newspaper headlines: Knife crime, Prodigy star's death

By BBC News Staff
  • 4 March 2019
Image caption The Times leads on its own investigation which it claims reveals that parents are being asked by state schools to donate thousands of pounds to pay for teacher salaries, textbooks and equipment - as well as building repairs. It also finds space on its front page to mention new rules issued by the royal family to abusive social media users.
Image caption Britain's knife crime crisis continues to dominate many of the papers and the Telegraph's headline calls for a return of police stop-and-search powers, accompanied by a photograph showing school friends of stabbing victim Yousef Makki hugging and consoling each other following his murder.
Image caption The Guardian also leads on knife crime but focuses on the backlash sparked by what it describes as the PM's insistence that there is no link between the rising number of stabbings and a reduction in police numbers. The story sits below a large image of Prodigy singer Keith Flint who has died at the age of 49.
Image caption The home secretary's meeting with police chiefs later this week makes the Metro's front page.
Image caption The Daily Mail devotes its front page to photographs of 27 teenagers it says have been stabbed to death in the space of a year and demands: "How many more?"
Image caption "War zones on our streets", writes the Daily Express next to a picture of Peter Chesney being comforted at the spot where his 17-year-old daughter Jodie was stabbed to death in Romford last week.
Image caption The Daily Mirror pictures 10 teenagers killed in 2019 and demands Theresa May takes action over the rise in knife deaths, saying the prime minister has "decimated" police numbers.
Image caption Former police chief Bernard Hogan-Howe's claim to Channel 4 that officers fighting knife crime are "in the dark ages" is the Metro's lead. Inset is an image of the paper's front page on Monday picturing stabbing victims Jodie Chesney and Yousef Makki.
Image caption The death of Keith Flint takes over most of the front page of the Sun but the paper also calls on Mrs May to act over what it calls the "knife crisis".