Newspaper headlines: Brexit spending bonanza or rotten deal?

By BBC News Staff
  • 10 March 2019
Image caption There's a mix of stories on Sunday's front pages, but with less than three weeks to go until the UK is scheduled to leave the EU, Brexit makes many headlines. The Sunday Express runs with: "Rotten deal means we'll never leave the EU" in reference to an article in the paper by pro-Brexit Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph leads on a poll commissioned by a pro-Leave group, which suggests that 44% of the public believe the UK should leave without a deal if the EU refuses to make any further concessions.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Observer reports that the Brexit secretary has held "detailed talks" with Labour MPs who are "championing" a second referendum. Its main story, however, focuses on criticism of the home secretary's actions over IS bride Shamima Begum.
Image caption The Daily Star splashes on a fallout between Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson and her ex-boyfriend Wes Nelson.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday carries a story in which they say a nurse who worked for Stephen Hawking has been suspended over allegations of "serious misconduct". According to the paper, the investigation into the allegations is ongoing.