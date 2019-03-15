Newspaper headlines: 'Massacre' at New Zealand mosques

By BBC News Staff
  • 15 March 2019
Image caption The New Zealand mosque shootings dominate Saturday's front pages. The Daily Mirror carries a picture of the main suspect as an "angelic" child alongside his dad.
Image caption "Innocence lost" is the headline in the i weekend. It says a shocked nation reflected on its "darkest day".
Image caption The gunman displayed white supremacist symbols during the deadly assault, reports the Guardian. It says the attack "shattered the illusion" that New Zealand was one of the few countries beyond the reach of terrorism.
Image caption MI5 is investigating the main suspect's links to right-wing extremists in Britain, according to the Times. It says Brenton Tarrant published a "manifesto" in which he said that he had been inspired by Islamophobic attacks in Britain.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph describes it as the first social media terror attack. It focuses on the spread of the video of the attack across the world, saying technology giants were told "enough is enough" by Home Secretary Sajid Javid.
Image caption That is also the lead in the Daily Mail, which says social media giants failed to react quickly enough to remove the footage.
Image caption The Sun says the live-streamed images "shocked and appalled" the world. It claims that the main suspect spent two years planning the attack.
Image caption The Daily Express focuses on the response from the home secretary who called it an "attack on the freedom and values that unite us all". Mr Javid was also quoted as saying the shooting made him feel "sick to his stomach".
Image caption The attack also features on the front of the Financial Times Weekend - which leads on Topshop boss Sir Philip Green launching a restructuring of his retail empire. It reports that he wants to cut jobs and lower rent at his Arcadia Group.
