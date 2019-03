Image caption

Brexit is the top story for the Times, and many other papers, for yet another day. The paper says the EU has warned Britain that it may need to change political direction if it wants to delay the Brexit date of 29 March. Theresa May is asking the EU for an extension - but all EU leaders have to agree. Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator, has said a long delay "needs to be linked to something new" - for example a general election or another referendum.