Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads on Mrs May's talks with opposition parties, saying she pleaded with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to support her Brexit deal. But the paper reports that witnesses say he walked out of talks. The FT says the EU has issued an "ultimatum", saying it would only agree to postpone Brexit if the PM's deal is passed. Among the countries who have raised concerns about an extension is France, who only wants a delay of a few weeks, the FT said.