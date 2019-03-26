Newspaper headlines: Must May quit to secure Brexit?

By BBC News Staff
  • 26 March 2019
Image caption There is speculation on several front pages that Theresa May will be urged to quit in order to secure backing for her Brexit deal. The Daily Telegraph says that at a meeting of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee, the PM will be pressed to announce she will be gone by the autumn, in return for many Brexiteers dropping their opposition to the deal.
Image caption The prime minister's appearance before backbenchers comes "amid renewed signs that Leavers are preparing to back her in a third meaningful vote rather than risk seeing Brexit slip away altogether", says the Guardian, which leads on the same line.
Image caption However, one of Mrs May's supporters tells the i that calling for her resignation "smacks of misogyny", and that a male prime minister would not face the same treatment.
Image caption Even with Mrs May under intense pressure, the Daily Mail reports that one of her arch opponents is on the verge of falling into line. Jacob Rees-Mogg, who chairs the Brexiteer European Research Group, writes in the paper that he will back the deal because "all other potential outcomes are worse".
Image caption However imminent Brexit may be, the Daily Express says EU chiefs are "STILL meddling in British affairs" by scrapping seasonal changes to the time and drawing up plans to prevent cars from driving faster than the law allows using speed limiters.
Image caption The Daily Mirror envisages "the end of speeding" in its front-page headline. It says that regardless of the outcome of Brexit talks, the UK is set to adopt laws requiring the fitting of speed limiters that will make driving over the limit "virtually impossible". It quotes the road safety charity Brake celebrating the news.
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption According to the Times, cars will also be required to use automatic emergency braking systems which bring vehicles to a stop "when pedestrians step into the road or a car ahead suddenly slams on the brakes".
Image caption The Sun claims an exclusive report that £1m in gemstones was stolen in a raid at a London jeweller. Saying the burglars tunnelled under the Fleet Street shop, the paper describes the raid as "Hatton Garden 2" - a reference to the infamous 2015 tunnel raid, also in central London.
Image caption The Daily Star reports that a TV documentary is to chart the fall from grace of TV's Ant McPartlin, who has struggled with addiction.
Image caption The Financial Times leads with the latest on the administrators' report into the collapse of the LCF savings scheme, which is thought to have cost investors millions of pounds.
Image caption And the Metro reports that a London developer has segregated play areas by blocking social housing tenants from using communal play areas accessed by the children of wealthier homeowners.