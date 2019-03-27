Newspaper headlines: Theresa May's Brexit resignation pledge

By BBC News Staff
  • 27 March 2019
Image caption Most papers lead on Prime Minister Theresa May's offer to Conservative backbenchers that she will step down in the summer in exchange for them voting for her Brexit deal. However, the Financial Times says up to 30 Brexiteers in her own party are still refusing to back her.
Image caption "Will her sacrifice be in vain?" wonders the Daily Mail, as it points out that Mrs May failed to win the crucial support of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.
Image caption For the Daily Express, the PM's "valiant" attempt to break the Brexit deadlock was a "selfless gesture". Its headline wonders: "What more does she have to do?"
Image caption Mrs May's "highly charged address" to the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee did find some favour, the Times reports. "[Former foreign secretary] Boris Johnson announced that he was falling into line within an hour of her promise to quit," it says.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says more than 20 Conservatives who opposed her deal have now said they would back it. However, the PM needs 75 opponents to come around to her deal in order to have it approved by Parliament, it points out.
Image caption The tabloids respond to the news with some creative headlines. For the Daily Mirror, it's "the end of May" in more senses than one. The PM would leave by 22 May, if Parliament backed her deal, it points out.
Image caption The Sun invents a new term to mark the occasion, saying: "Finally, it's Therexit."
Image caption In the Metro's view, the PM has played "her final card" by promising to step aside in return for MPs' support for her deal. "You Brexit and I'll exit," is its headline.
Image caption "Back me and sack me," is the i's take. The paper says either a snap election or a long delay to Brexit are becoming increasingly likely.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Guardian leads on the MPs' vote on the eight alternative Brexit options put to the House of Commons on Wednesday night. And it finds a playful way to record their verdicts: "Parliament finally has its say: No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No."
Image caption And the Daily Star takes its frustration with the Brexit saga to new levels, offering readers a "Free Brexit swear box kit." Its lead story, meanwhile, reports suggestions that having "lots of sex" could "virtually cure" hayfever. Inside, it helpfully offers "top tips on how to get hayfever".