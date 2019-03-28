Newspaper headlines: Theresa May's Brexit deal gets 'one last chance'

By BBC News Staff
  • 28 March 2019
Image caption On the day the UK was supposed to leave the EU - with MPs set to vote once again on the Withdrawal Agreement Theresa May struck with Brussels - the Daily Mail is one of several papers with a message for MPs. "Put your country first. Uphold democracy. Back the Brexit deal today," it says. "You've got one more chance."
Image caption For the Daily Express, which carries a large and moody photograph of Parliament, the UK's failure to exit the EU on schedule marks the "darkest hour for democracy". Brexit, it argues, "MUST still be delivered".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph describes a "day of reckoning" for the prime minister as she makes a third attempt to win over MPs, who will vote on the core elements of the deal. However, the paper says Mrs May has had "warnings from her closest aides and ministers that she is destined for yet another defeat".
Image caption The Times says there "seems little chance" of the government convincing a majority of MPs to back the deal, given both Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Northern Ireland's DUP remain opposed to it. If the PM fails, Britain will face a long delay to the Brexit process, possibly remaining in the EU for another year, the paper believes.
Image caption The Sun is in no doubt who has the power to "save Brexit". DUP leader Arlene Foster is being urged to back the PM, it explains, under the headline: "Come on Arlene!"
Image caption "No 10 insists it can still make progress, arguing that passing the withdrawal agreement alone will allow the UK to avoid a cliff-edge Brexit on 12 April, " says the Guardian. The paper believes Mrs May is trying to "buy time", and says cabinet ministers have told the PM she must leave her post, as she promised on Wednesday, "very soon".
Image caption And, according to the i, former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is "primed and ready" to replace Mrs May as prime minister. It describes Mrs Johnson's Tory leadership campaign as having begun and reports that he held meetings with MPs from across the Conservative Party on Thursday.
Image caption Meanwhile, after 1,009 days of relentless Brexit reportage, the Daily Star has a message for the nation: "Do your duty and... SHUT IT!" It declares 29 March "Break-xit day" and bans use of the other B-word for 24 hours.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on an interview with the detective who led the investigation into the 1999 murder of newsreader Jill Dando. The paper quotes Hamish Campbell saying he believes her killer will never be brought to justice.
Image caption A watchdog's warning that it would be "difficult to appropriately risk-manage" products made by Chinese telecoms giant Huawei against spying and cyber attacks is the lead story in the Financial Times.
Image caption And the Metro describes England as a "nation of pill poppers", after figures showed the use of anti-depressants had almost doubled in 10 years.

Related Topics