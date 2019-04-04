Newspaper headlines: Rip-offs and pressure selling

By BBC News Staff
  • 4 April 2019
Image caption Consumer-focused stories knock Brexit off many of the front pages. The Daily Mail declares victory in its "war on insurance loyalty rip-offs", involving companies hiking fees for customers who do not shop around. One provider, Saga, said it would offer policies with fixed prices for three years, in a move the paper says "sent shockwaves through the stock market".
Image caption The i says universities are being "named and shamed" over pressure-selling tactics, such as granting applicants guaranteed places only if they name that institution as their first choice. Education Secretary Damian Hinds says the practice may break consumer law and could put the UK's world-class status at risk, the paper says.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Guardian says social media executives could be held personally liable for harmful content distributed on their platforms. It says it has obtained documents revealing the government's plans for a crackdown, amid growing concern about the role of the internet in the distribution of material related to terrorism, child abuse or self-harm.
Image caption Another paper leading with a campaign success is the Daily Express. Its headline offers "100,000 thank yous" to readers on behalf of cystic fibrosis campaigners, after a petition gathered the required number of signatories to force the issue of drugs provision in the UK to be debated by MPs.
Image caption The Financial Times reports that aircraft manufacturer Boeing is under pressure after air-crash investigators probing the recent loss of a 737 Max in Ethiopia called for a full investigation into the model's anti-stall system. Inquiries found the pilots had correctly followed emergency procedures before the crash, the paper notes.
Image caption The Metro enjoys a joke at the expense of MPs, reporting a leak that forced the abandonment of proceedings in the Commons under the headline: "What a shower in the House."
Image caption Brexit remains the lead for some, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Prime Minister Theresa May's ministers have discussed the possibility of giving MPs a vote on a further referendum during talks to try to agree a deal with Labour's Jeremy Corbyn.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Times reports that cabinet ministers are plotting to prevent the prime minister from agreeing a delay to the date the UK leaves the EU by up to a year. Its front-page picture shows a racegoer well-wrapped in a thick coat and warm hat during the first day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree.
Image caption Not everyone at the racecourse was so troubled by the cold, as the Daily Star points out. It says "plucky racegoers stuck with their tiny outfits despite the conditions" and uses a number of photographs to illustrate the point.
Image caption The Sun reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent £33,000 on a three-night "babymoon" ahead of the birth of their first child. Prince Harry and Meghan had the most expensive room at Heckfield Place hotel, in Hampshire, it says.
Image caption And the Daily Mirror reports comments from actor Barbara Windsor's husband about her dementia. Despite her difficulties "we still make each other laugh", Scott Mitchell is quoted as saying.