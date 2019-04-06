Newspaper headlines: May's Brexit approach sparks Tory fury

By BBC News Staff
  • 6 April 2019
Image caption Party leaders are under pressure, according to the front pages. The Sunday Telegraph says Tory activists are going "on strike" by refusing to campaign for the party, while donations have "dried up" because members feel betrayed by Theresa May over her Brexit approach.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Observer reports that the prime minister is being warned "by her mutinous MPs that they will move to oust her within weeks" if the UK is forced to take part in European elections next month and extend its EU membership beyond the end of June.
Image caption The Sunday Times front page reads little better for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. It accuses his party of failing to take action against "hundreds of members accused of anti-Semitism" under his leadership. Labour says all complaints are fully investigated and that staff named in the report were ensuring claims were fast-tracked.
Image caption "On Her Majesty's Secret Service," is the 007-inspired headline of the Sunday Express, as it reports that the Duke of Cambridge has spent time with UK security services. Prince William has been shadowing members of MI5, MI6 and GCHQ to learn about counter-terrorism operations.
Image caption Another royal story leads the Mail on Sunday. It says the Duchess of Sussex has decided not to use the usual royal doctors to oversee the birth of her first child. Meghan has chosen to assemble her own woman-led team which, the paper suggests, could cost "tens of thousands".
Image caption The Sunday Mirror's dramatic front-page headline asks: "Did your country kill my girlfriend?" The story focuses on a meeting between Charlie Rowley - whose partner Dawn Sturgess died as a result of the Salisbury novichok poisoning - and Russia's ambassador to the UK.
Image caption The Daily Star Sunday leads on claims that an unnamed Premier League footballer has been accused of filming himself sexually assaulting a woman while "high on drink and drugs" in a club.
Image caption And the Sunday People leads with a claim that a man convicted of murdering a mother-of-two in a shooting is demanding IVF treatment from his cell to allow him to become a father.