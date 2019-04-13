Image caption

The case of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange makes headlines for a second day. The i reports that prosecutors in Sweden are considering reopening an investigation into an alleged rape which had been dropped after he evaded arrest by taking refuge in Ecuador's London embassy in 2012. It could, the paper says, lead to a "tug-of-war" with the US, which wants to extradite him over claims of a "conspiracy to commit computer intrusion".