Newspaper headlines: Julian Assange 'tug of war'

By BBC News Staff
  • 13 April 2019
Image caption The case of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange makes headlines for a second day. The i reports that prosecutors in Sweden are considering reopening an investigation into an alleged rape which had been dropped after he evaded arrest by taking refuge in Ecuador's London embassy in 2012. It could, the paper says, lead to a "tug-of-war" with the US, which wants to extradite him over claims of a "conspiracy to commit computer intrusion".
Image caption The Daily Mail quotes one of Mr Assange's accusers criticising Labour's Diane Abbott, who called on the UK government to block his extradition to the US on the basis he was a whistleblower who helped expose US military atrocities. The paper quotes the unnamed woman saying: "It really is not 'all about WikiLeaks'..." Mr Assange has always denied any sex offence allegations.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Guardian reports that Ms Abbott's opposite number, Home Secretary Sajid Javid, is under pressure to prioritise any action to allow the extradition of Mr Assange to Sweden, rather than the US. There are concerns, the paper says, that "US charges relating to WikiLeaks' activities risked overshadowing long-standing allegations of rape".
Image caption Mr Javid makes the Daily Telegraph's front page for different reasons. It says the home secretary drew up "a detailed technological plan" to remove the need for the Irish backstop in the Brexit deal but saw them blocked by the Treasury. The paper says technology used in Switzerland could have been harnessed to avoid the need for customs checks in Ireland.
Image caption The Daily Express's front-page highlight another story of an ex-military death as part of its ongoing "Betrayal of our veterans" crusade. It says a coroner has urged Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson to give members of Britain's armed forces better help to cope with the trauma of active service, following the inquest of a former special forces member who killed himself.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on the £400,000 fine handed to hospital "goody-bag" provider Bounty for sharing "highly sensitive" personal information of millions of new mothers and their babies with credit reference and marketing groups.
Image caption The Sun leads on the jailing of an accountant who siphoned off £262,000 from his company's accounts to feed his addiction to "drugs, call girls and glamorous parties". Darren Carvill, 38, of Maidstone, almost bankrupted his employers, Mr Clutch, the paper reports.
Image caption The big news for the Daily Star is that EastEnders actor Jake Wood and his family were "almost eaten alive" by alligators while on holiday in Florida... five years ago. The 46-year-old, who plays Max Branning, tells the paper that his wife was swimming in 2014 when he saw the "maneater" approach.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on an interview with former Crimewatch host, Nick Ross, who claims that police focused on "the wrong lines of inquiry" when investigating the murder of his co-presenter, Jill Dando, 20 years ago this month.
Image caption Finally, the Times says fresh doubt has been cast over the authenticity of the world's most expensive painting, the $450m Salvator Mundi. The paper reports claims the National Gallery included it in an exhibition in 2011 but failed to publicise art historians' doubts that the painting was the sole work of Leonardo da Vinci. However, the gallery is quoted saying the exhibition offered an opportunity to "test a new attribution by direct comparison with works universally accepted as Leonardo's".