Newspaper headlines: Jeremy Corbyn's prospects on front pages

By BBC News Staff
  • 13 April 2019
Image caption Sunday's front pages feature wildly differing takes on the prospects of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. The Sunday Telegraph quotes analysis of opinion polls suggesting he's "on course to sweep into No 10" after Theresa May's failure to deliver Brexit on time.
Image caption The Observer, however, leads on a warning from Labour's leader in the European Parliament that the party will be "deserted by millions of anti-Brexit voters" if it fails to give clear backing to a further EU referendum.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reports what it says is a private admission from Mr Corbyn that evidence of anti-Semitism within the Labour party had been "mislaid, ignored or not used". Labour has previously said it has strengthened disciplinary procedures and made the complaints procedure more robust.
Image caption Talks between Mr Corbyn's senior colleagues and Conservative ministers continue in a bid to find agreement over a Brexit deal that can secure the backing of a majority of MPs. But the Sunday Express says some senior government figures believe there is "zero chance" of them succeeding and that "Brexit is dead".
Image caption The Mail on Sunday reports that intelligence chiefs have briefed Prime Minister Theresa May and Home Secretary Sajid Javid about the "Jihadi bride" Shemima Begum. The teenager, who ran off to join the Islamic State group in 2015, is said to have sewed bombers into suicide vests.
Image caption The Sunday People trumpets an exclusive interview with Laleh Shahravesh, who has returned to the UK after being jailed in Dubai for calling her ex-husband's new wife a "horse".
Image caption Meanwhile, the Sunday Mirror says police are investigating the alleged racist abuse of the children of former Liverpool footballer Djibril Cisse.
Image caption Finally, the Daily Star Sunday suggests the Duchess of Sussex is planning a water birth. Meghan is planning a "relaxed" delivery of Prince Harry's baby, the paper quotes a "pal" saying.