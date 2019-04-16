Newspaper headlines: 'World weeps for Notre Dame'

By BBC News Staff
  • 16 April 2019
Image caption Nine centuries of history have been lost in an "unholy inferno" at Notre Dame, according to the front page of the Daily Mail, which shows orange flames at the top of one of the building's spires.
Image caption An image of the medieval cathedral burning also fills the front page of the Metro, which says the "world weeps for Notre Dame". A huge smoke cloud rose from the gothic building and the blaze sent the tip of one of its spires "tumbling dramatically to earth", according to the tabloid.
Image caption "The heart of Paris was torn asunder" by the fire at Notre Dame, according to the Daily Telegraph, which reports that crowds of stunned Parisians gathered along the banks of the Seine, where they prayed and said Je vous salue Marie - the French equivalent of Hail Mary.
Image caption The Guardian features a close-up of one of the burning spires on its front and quotes a spokeman for the cathedral, who says: "Nothing will remain from the [roof] frame."
Image caption Alongside an image of one of Notre Dame's collapsing towers on the front of the Sun is the headline: "Notre Doom."
Image caption The FT features the fire at Notre Dame on its front and quotes French President Emmanuel Macron, who said it prompted the "emotion of an entire nation". "I am saddened to see this part of us burning this evening," he added.
Image caption Mr Macron also features on the front of the i, which reads "Part of all of us burns."
Image caption The Times leads with the devastation caused by the fire, but quotes a junior minister who says: "The structure seems to be safe. We are much more optimistic than we were earlier."
Image caption The Daily Mirror's front features a "damning" report that suggests one in four hospital wards has unsafe staffing levels. It also promotes a story that says former Strictly Come Dancing star Stacey Dooley has begun a relationship with her ex-dance partner, Kevin Clifton.
Image caption The Daily Star features a denial by I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Anne Hegerty that she she went topless at a Newcastle United football match. The paper reported that some of her fans believed the naked woman at the event was her - but it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.
Image caption Millions of patients face heart attack or stroke because they are taking the wrong dose of statins, according to a report that features on the front page of the Daily Express.

