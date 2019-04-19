Newspaper headlines: Climate protests and Trump probe

By BBC News Staff
  • 19 April 2019
Image caption "Climate protesters target Heathrow" is the headline on the front of the i newspaper. It reports the Extinction Rebellion movement is expected to disrupt flights at the airport on Friday. Police have warned protesters will face a "robust response" if they attempt to do so.
Image caption The Mail says the activists are "plotting to bring misery to Easter holidaymakers". It says the "mainly middle-class" protesters have "already caused chaos" with their road blockades.
Image caption Police should use the "full force of the law" against the activists, Home Secretary Sajid Javid says on the front page of the Times. The instruction comes after officers were filmed dancing at one of the activists' roadblocks in Oxford Circus, central London.
Image caption Easter Sunday could be the "hottest ever" in the UK, according to the front page of the Mirror. The tabloid reports some areas of the country "will enjoy better weather than many [Mediterranean] resorts".
Image caption The Guardian reports on an "explosive" document by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which it says shows US President Donald Trump may be liable for prosecution. Mr Mueller's investigation found 11 instances in which Mr Trump or his campaign engaged in potential obstruction of justice, according to the paper.
Image caption The front page of the Daily Telegraph promotes an "Easter message" by the Prince of Wales in which he condemns the "pervasive horror of knife crime". The prince issues a "strong plea" to halt the "terrible deeds of darkness", the newspaper says.
Image caption The NHS is "declaring war on unfit Britons", according to the front page of the Express. It says the health service has a "battle plan" to get overweight and unhealthy people to "start to exercise or face an early grave".
Image caption The Sun leads with a story about "Britain's tiniest baby" going home from hospital. Isabella Evans weighed 12oz when she was born at 24 weeks and had a 5% chance of survival. Her parents Kym Brown and Ryan Evans told the newspaper: "She's our little fighter."
Image caption A junior football club has been ordered to pay £3,000 in damages to a "fed-up" father after his 10-year-old son was substituted, according to the front page of the Daily Star.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning