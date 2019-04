Image caption

Mr Farage's new party also poses a threat to the Conservatives, according to the Mail on Sunday. A survey by the newspaper of 781 Tory councillors has found that 40% are planning to vote for the Brexit Party in May's European elections, in protest at the prime minister's failure to conclude the UK's exit from the EU. The poll also found that three-quarters of Theresa May's own councillors want her to resign, revealing what the paper describes as "the immense scale of the grassroots revolt against her".